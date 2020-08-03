Christmas In July

CHRISTMAS music flooded the airwaves of not for profit SUN RADIO and its 11 stations as it presented CHRISTMAS IN JULY, through SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st, at 6a in an effort to spread hope and remind people that there are always good times ahead.

SUN RADIO Dir./Operations, DENVER O’NEAL noted, “To say 2020 has been a strange year would be an understatement. The holiday season can bring back memories with loved ones, better times and prepare us for a new year with hearts full of hope – we all need some hope right now."

