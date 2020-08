Combs (l) And Hocking (r) (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who got married to fiancée NICOLE HOCKING this past SATURDAY (8/1) at their home in FLORIDA. The couple got engaged in NOVEMBER 2018 (NET NEWS 11/30/2018).

COMBS announced the marriage on INSTAGRAM on SUNDAY (8/2), captioning his wedding photos, "YESTERDAY was the best day of my life. I love you, @nicohocking, here's to forever."

