For the first time ever, DJs using DENON DJ’S ENGINE OS-enabled PRIME Series hardware will have instant access to BEATPORT’s vast catalog of curated dance music on demand without a computer.

Beginning now, DENON DJ ENGINE OS users upgrading to v1.5 can access BEATPORT LINK’s revolutionary streaming service, over Wi-Fi and without a computer, directly from their DENON DJ hardware. DJs can now play nearly any track from BEATPORT’s entire Store directly through their DENON DJ gear running ENGINE OS, including BEATPORT’s Top Charts, Genre Charts, Artist Charts, and their own LINK playlist tracks.

Additionally, BEATPORT has announced that it will be reinstating its HARD TECHNO genre page. The decision coalesced around feedback BEATPORT received from its prominent labels, artists, distributors, and the HARD TECHNO COMMUNITY. The move will allow the music from this genre to have its own home.

Discover the HARD TECHNO genre on BEATPORT:

