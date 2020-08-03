Madd Hatta

RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON has officially parted ways with MADD HATTA, the host of “THE MADD HATTA MORNING SHOW.” The veteran had a 20-year run with the station.

He will now advise the programming team at HOUSTON’s KTSU on the campus of HBCU --TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY. He will also serve as Content Manager.

HATTA said, “There will always be an audience for great content regardless of how it reaches people. And I believe there will always be great music, good people and important issues that deserve the public’s attention.

"That’s what I’m going to deliver, just like I always have. People will just be hearing me and my music on some new platforms, while I help build a great radio product at KTSU, and sleep in a little later."

He began his broadcast career in college radio on WNAA/GREENSBORO, NC on the campus of NORTH CAROLINA AGRICULTURAL AND TECHNICAL STATE UNIVERSITY. His resume also includes evenings at WJMH/GREENSBORO, NC and is in THE TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME.

« see more Net News