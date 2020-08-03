Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Harry Styles Lands Back To Back #1's, Has Two In Top 5; Benee, Powfu Top 10; Saxe/Michaels Top 15; Black Eyed Peas, Diplo/Morgan Wallen Top 20;

* HARRY STYLES has back to back #1's as "Watermelon Sugar" moves 2*-1* - the follow up to "Adore You" which climbs back into the top 5 this week

* BENEE goes top 10, rising 11*-8* with "Supalonely," featuring GUS DAPPERTON, up 527 spins

* POWFU cracks the top 10 as well with "Coffee For Your Head," moving 12*-10*

* JP SAXE and JULIA MICHAELS hit the top 15 with "If The World Has Ending," up 16*-15*

* BLACK EYED PEAS hit the top 20, leaping 21*-19* with "Mamacita," featuring OZUNA and J. REYES, climbing 21*-19*

* Also top 20 is "Heartless" by DIPLO & MORGAN WALLEN, featuring JULIA MICHAELS, up 22*-20*

* MAROON 5 soars 36*-21* with "Nobody's Love," up 2072 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO soar 40*-27* with "Come And Go," rising 1283 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT scores a huge debut at 28* with "Cardigan," up 1774 spins

* BILLIE EILISH debuts at 35* with 1758 first week spins for "my future"

* AVENUE BEAT debut at 40* with "f2020"

Rhythmic: DaBaby Returns To #1; Young T & Bugsey Top 5; DJ Khaled/Drake Top 15; Pop Smoke Top 20; Juice, Jawsh/Jason Lead Debuts

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH return to #1 with "Rockstar,"

* YOUNG T & BUGSEY go top 5 with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, up 6*-5* and +143 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE go top 15 with "Popstar," rising 20*-13* and +1222 spins

* POP SMOKE, 50 CENT, and RODDY RICCH are top 20 with "The Woo," climbing 23*-20* and are +475 spins

* JUICE WRLD has the top debut at 31* with "Wishing Well," up 507 spins

* JAWSH 365 X JASON DERULO enter at 32* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," entering at 32* and +205 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH debuts at 35* with "RNB," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION

Urban: DaBaby/Roddy Hold Top Spot; Lil Baby 'Emotionally' Top 5; Megan Top 10; Saweetie, Rod Wave Top 15; DJ Khaled/Drake, Saint Jhn Top 20

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH hold the top spot at Urban for a 4th week with "Rockstar"

* LIL BABY goes top 5 with "Emotionally Scarred," up 6*-5* and +451 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 10, moving 12*-9* with "Girls In The Hood," up 490 spins

* SAWEETIE surges into the top 15, vaulting 16*-11* with "Tap In," up 423 spins

* ROD WAVE goes top 15 as well with "Girl Of My Dreams," moving 17*-14* - up 166 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE post another double digit jump, surging 27*-16* with "Popstar," up 651 spins

* SAINT JHN goes top 20 with "Roses," motoring 22*-18* and +203 spins

* TOOSII and ERICA BANKS debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; Capaldi Runner Up; Maroon 5 Top 15; Taylor Top 20; Kane Brown Leads Debuts

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for a 12th straight week

* LEWIS CAPALDI remains the runner up with "Before You Go" as he is up another 260 spins

* MAROON 5 are top 15 in their second week with "Nobody's Love," up 24*-15* and +1383 spins

* TAYOR SWIFT is top 20 in just her second week on the chart with "Cardigan," moving 31*-20* and +1146 spins

* KANE BROWN has the top debut at 33* with "Be Like That," featuring KHALID and SWAE LEE

* ZEDD & JASMINE THOMPSON and JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO also debut

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Remain #1; Shinedown Top 3; Metallica Top 5; Starset Top 10

* PRETTY RECKLESS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Death By Rock And Roll"

* SHINEDOWN climb into the top 3 with "Atlas Falls," up 4*-3* and +105 spins

* METALLICA & THE S.F. SYMPHONY surge 7*-4*, going top 5 in just their third week on the chart with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)"

* STARSET hit the top 10, climbing 12*-10* with "Trials," up 56 spins

* CHRIS CORNELL moves inside the top 15, climbing 16*-12* with "Patience," up 261 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW go top 15, up 19*-14* with "Panic," up 74 spins

* BREAKING BENJAMIN and WEEZER hit the top 20

* COREY TAYLOR scores the top debut at 26* with "Black Eyes Blue," entering with 345 spins

* CLEOPATRICK and GREY DAZE also land debuts this week

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold For 12th Week; Weezer Top 5; Rezz & Grabbitz Top 15; Juice Wrld & Marshmello Lead Debuts

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend a 12th week at #1 at Alternative with "Level Of Concern"

* WEEZER is top 5 with "Hero," climbing 6*-5* and is +104 spins

* REZZ & GRABBITZ move top 15 with "Someone Else," up 16*-15* and +73 spins

* JUICE WRLD lands the top debut at Alternative with "Come And Go," featuring MARSHMELLO

* CHRIS CORNELL and BILLIE EILISH also debut

Triple A: Black Pumas New #1; Killers Top 10; My Morning Jacket Top 20; Semisonic Debuts

* BLACK PUMAS take over the top spot with "Fire," up 2*-1*

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD move 10*-6* with "I Got You"

* MY MORNING JACKET surge into the top 20, rising 23*-16* with "Feel You"

* SEMISONIC is back and debut at 28* with "You're Not Alone"

* TAME IMPALA crack the top 3 with "Lost In Yesterday," moving 4*-3*

* MATT MAESON is now top 5 with "Hallucinogenics," climbing 6*-5*

* ALL TIME LOW crack the top 10 with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, up 11*-10* and are +141 spins

* DAYGLOW go top 20 with "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 22*-20* and +90 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS enter at 37* with their version of MARTIKA's "Toy Soldiers"

* BLINDLOVE and DYLAN CARTLIDGE also debut

« see more Net News