Kelly

KEY NETWORKS' "THE JESSE KELLY SHOW" has picked up a weekend clearance at ENTERCOM News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE, which is now airing the show SUNDAYS 10a-1p (ET).

WBT Brand Mgr. MIKE SCHAEFER said, “JESSE KELLY represents the evolving sonic landscape of News Talk. JESSE’s informed, funny, and brings unique experience and wisdom to the listeners that has been earned as both a MARINE CORPS combat veteran and a Congressional candidate. We’re excited to bring JESSE’s show to the listeners of WBT!”

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN said, “We are delighted that the legendary WBT-AM/FM CHARLOTTE is bringing JESSE to its audience. Thank you to MIKE SCHAEFER or looking to the future of talk radio with a talent whose star continues to rise as the next generation of talk radio.”

« see more Net News