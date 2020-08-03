Financial Site

iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO has unveiled a financial resource website, "Financial Fix," featuring financial business advertisers. The site is being promoted on the cluster's stations, websites, and social media.



“‘Financial Fix’ will be an important resource for our community,” said iHEART's CHIANNA RAY. “Many people do not know where to start when it comes to unexpected financial situations such as refinancing, retirement funds withdrawal, grants qualifications and more. This hub will be a great place for the community to find solutions in one centralized place.”

The cluster includes Talk WTKS-F (REAL RADIO 104.1), Urban WTKS-HD2-W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT), News-Talk WFLF-A-W226BT-W231CT (NEWSRADIO WFLA ORLANDO), Active Rock WJRR, Sports WYGM-A-W245CL (96.9 THE GAME), AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7), Top 40 WXXL (XL106.7), Tropical WRUM (RUMBA 100.3), Spanish Top 40 WRUM-HD2-W246BT-W246CK (MEGA 97.1), and Spanish News-Talk WRSO-A-W250CE (ACCIÓN 97.9).

