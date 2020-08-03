Funding

CONGRESS included $515 million in advance funding for the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING for Fiscal Year 2023 in a $1.3 trillion DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE appropriations bill passed on FRIDAY (7/31). The HOUSE passed the bill, which included funding for many agencies in addition to the PENTAGON, by a 217-197 vote; the bill is unlikely to pass the SENATE or a Presidential veto intact but represent the HOUSE's negotiating stance .

CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON said, "Public media is more essential than ever as Americans look for trusted information to keep their families safe and healthy and for critical at-home learning resources for their children. We appreciate the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES’ strong bipartisan funding support of public media, providing $515 million for CPB’s FY 2023 advance appropriation. The federal appropriation to CPB is crucial to sustaining the operations and services of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public media stations.

"Every day, stations are providing new resources to underserved families to support distance learning, distributing alerts from local and state officials issuing guidance related to the pandemic, and reporting on the health and economic impact of COVID-19 on different communities. Americans continue to trust public media and are increasingly utilizing its services during this time of need. The federal investment will allow stations and the public media system to continue to innovate and deliver services that meet community needs.

"We are also thankful for the House’s ongoing support of the public broadcasting interconnection system and the $30 million for the DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION’s Ready to Learn program, which supports educational public media content for our nation’s youngest learners, especially those living in underserved communities and households across the country.

"We look forward to working with CONGRESS throughout the appropriations process to ensure continued funding for a healthy public media system.”

