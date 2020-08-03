Voting PSAs

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) and the LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS have launched a voter education campaign including PSAs for VOTE411.ORG available in English and Spanish for TV and radio and distributed via the NAB’s 2020 Election Toolkit. The campaign starts TODAY and runs through ELECTION DAY (11/3).

“The right to vote and a free press are intrinsically linked pillars of American democracy,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “As ‘first informers,’ local radio and TV stations understand the indispensable role they play in helping citizens exercise their right to vote. We thank LWV for their collaboration and I encourage TV and radio broadcasters to air these PSAs as they strive to create an informed and engaged electorate.”

“For 100 years our organization has worked to empower voters and defend democracy. This year as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic, accessible information is more important than ever,” said LWV Sr. Dir. of Mission Impact JEANETTE SENECAL. “We are proud to partner with NAB to reach more voters in this critical election year.”

