MEDIA MONITORS has released its top 10 advertisers on national radio for the week of JULY 27-AUGUST 2, with iHEARTRADIO podcast promos for "FORGOTTEN: WOMEN OF JUÁREZ" jumping into the lead. iHEARTRADIO promos are in three of the top 10 slots, including promos for "THE DAILY ZEITGEIST" podcast and spots for iHEARTRADIO itself.

The top 10:

FORGOTTEN WOMEN OF JUÁREZ (last week #5; 71630 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 53260) BABBEL (#1; 47588) GEICO (#6; 46897) THE DAILY ZEITGEIST (#7; 42994) iHEARTRADIO (#3; 37906) CRICKET (--; 36517) AUTOZONE (#9; 35682) STAPLES (--; 35543) ALLSTATE (#8; 34648)

