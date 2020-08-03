New

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS guard JJ REDICK has formed a new podcast company THREEFOURTWO PRODUCTIONS in partnership with CADENCE13 and is launching a new podcast with SHOWTIME "DESUS AND MERO" producer/writer TOMMY ALTER. "THE OLD MAN AND THE THREE" is a weekly show debuting from inside the NBA bubble on WEDNEDAY (8/5) with guests including STCEY ABRAMS, DAMIAN LILLARD, and DWYANE WADE. REDICK and ALTER have been hosting "THE JJ REDICK PODCAST WITH TOMMY ALTER" on BILL SIMMONS' THE RINGER PODCAST NETWORK, bringing that podcast to a conclusion on JULY 24th.

REDICK said, “TOMMY and I are excited to launch our new show, ‘THE OLD MAN AND THE THREE,’ from inside the NBA Bubble. Listeners will be given behind the scenes access to life in the NBA thru stories and conversations with some of the biggest names in basketball. Additionally, I have always sought to bring voices from different fields and backgrounds onto my podcast and ‘THE OLD MAN AND THE THREE’ will be no different. We were looking for the right partner to launch this show with and CADENCE13 was a perfect fit. We are thrilled to be working with them on ‘THE OLD MAN AND THE THREE’,’” said JJ Redick.



“JJ is as natural and compelling off the court in this medium as he is on it,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “He and TOMMY have such a great chemistry, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to build this with them as we get underway with this unprecedented NBA season from the bubble.”

