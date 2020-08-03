Jon Pardi (Photo: Jim Wright)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has extended its worldwide publishing deal with CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI. He originally signed with SONY/ATV in JULY of 2016 (NET NEWS 7/20/16).

“JON PARDI is a honky-tonk genius," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "His music is dynamic and captures every aspect of life and love, which is why his songs will remain timeless. On behalf of all of us here at SONY/ATV, we are grateful to continue working with JON and making Country music history together.”

“JON is the ultimate unicorn as an artist," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE VP/Creative TOM LUTHERAN. "He is constantly breaking new ground with his music and his genre-defining sound. It’s been a pleasure to accomplish what we have during the past four years and, going forward, I’m sure we will continue to hit new heights.”

“SONY/ATV has been incredible to work with and has believed in me from the start," said PARDI. We all share in a unique, creative vision that has taken us to some incredible places, and I’m excited to keep that going."

