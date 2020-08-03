Country Musical

MIRANDA LAMBERT will be a featured cast member and Executive Producer on a new scripted Country musical podcast, "MAKE IT UP AS WE GO," from JINGLE PUNKS co-founder JARED GUTSTADT and actor DENNIS QUAID's podcast network AUDIO UP, via iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The show, starring actor/songwriter SCARLETT BURKE as an aspiring songwriter encountering many characters on her way up the music industry ladder, includes QUAID, BILLY BOB THORNTON, BOBBY BONES, LINDSAY ELL, and CRAIG ROBINSON in the cast, with music from LAMBERT, ELL, BURKE, and songwriter NICOLLE GALYON. It will debut on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st.

LAMBERT said, “I’m excited to be a part of this project because it is an authentic story that shows the challenges female singer/songwriters face within the industry.”

“MAKE IT UP AS WE GO is the crown jewel of our slate within AUDIO UP,” said GUTSTADT. “We want to tell stories amplified by songs by world class writers and also put out songs from world class writers amplified by amazing stories. The development that SCARLETT and I went into during this process is one of the most unique experiences I've ever had in my life. Collaborating with best in class script writers, songwriters and vocal talent is what we strive for … This is truly going to be another unique first for the podcast space.”

“As a songwriter, we tell stories through our music and hope those songs find the right home and our stories reach a listener,” added BURKE. “Creating this platform of being able to do both without the live component brings me hope for more creative control for songwriters and artists and that no matter your story or your style, there is an audience out there waiting for you. I wanted to capture the story of a woman in music as authentic as we could and all the challenges along the way to a win. I hope this series brings listeners to a place of experiencing the songwriting process as if they were in the room as we take them along the journey of how a song travels from writer to artist and finds its home.”

Watch the show's trailer here.

