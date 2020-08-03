Heather Luke

BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS has promoted HEATHER LUKE to GM, effective immediately. LUKE was most recently SVP/Head of Promotion, and began at BMLG in APRIL 2018. In her new role she will continue to cultivate relationships between Rock radio and the imprint’s artist roster, including SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Rockers BADFLOWER, SEATTLE singer-guitarist AYRON JONES and CHICAGO Alt-Rockers FRIDAY PILOTS CLUB.

BMLG President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA said “HEATHER LUKE is the perfect executive to lead our Rock division. Her understanding of the intricacies and different iterations of Rock radio and DSPs is second to none. Our quick results with BADFLOWER having three consecutive # 1s at Active Rock and early buzz on AYRON JONES prove it. Much deserved. Turn it up.”

“HEATHER is such a rock star,” said JOHN VARVATOS. “She’s an incredible leader who is laser focused on delivering the big wins for the artists, label and radio.”

“I’m thrilled to take on the general manager role helping shape the future of BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS,” said LUKE. “We have a winning team that I am honored to be a part of. I must thank SCOTT BORCHETTA and JOHN VARVATOS for their selfless leadership, vision and support. Their passion for music and artist development is infectious. This is an incredible opportunity to make a real difference in the industry and I’m excited to get started.”

LUKE joined BIG MACHINE in 2018 after a 16-year stint at WARNER BROS. RECORDS as SVP of Rock. Prior to her run at WARNER BROS., she was West Coast Regional for V2 RECORDS AND PD for Alternative KJEE/SANTA BARBARA.

Reach out to LUKE at heather.luke@bmlg.net or (615) 846-7745.

