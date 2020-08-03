Alan

PREMIERE NETWORKS' nationally-syndicated overnight show, "CMT After MidNite with CODY ALAN" will join the AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK (AFN) programming lineup beginning TOMORROW (8/4). The show will air weeknights from midnight to 5a on "AFN Today's Best Country" channel.

The partnership will be launched with a special week of programming celebrating service men and women stationed around the world, featuring a lineup of Country artists including KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, army veteran CRAIG MORGAN and more.

"We are incredibly humbled by this opportunity to bring a slice of home to our honorable service men and women, their families and civilian personnel,” said CMT Exec. Producer/ Radio Programming & Operations ASHLEE MCDONALD. “Thank you, AFN, for inviting us to join the family on your storied airwaves!”

Added AFN's Chief of Radio Operations & Programming TOM ARNHOLT, “AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK RADIO is proud to bring 'CMT After MidNite with CODY ALAN' to our U.S. military serving overseas, and we thank CMT and PREMIERE NETWORKS for partnering with AFN Radio to ‘serve those that serve.'"

