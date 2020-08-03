Alexander (l) And Hoag (r)

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS Country/Americana WSM-A/NASHVILLE has added MEGAN ALEXANDER as the newest cast member of its "Coffee, Country & CODY" show alongside BILL CODY and CHARLIE MATTOS, and has also added JEFF HOAG as the official new night show host of the newly-named "WSM At Night With JEFF HOAG."

ALEXANDER, who will serve as the entertainment reporter for the morning show, which also airs on CIRCLE TV, arrives from a similar position at the syndicated TV show "Inside Edition." HOAG has been the regular-fill in on nights for former host EDDIE STUBBS, and has been filling the role in an interim basis since STUBBS' retirement last week (NET NEWS 7/22). He's set to permanently host the show from 7p to midnight (CT) beginning this evening (8/3). ALEXANDER also started TODAY.

"My dream in life was to work for WSM radio and keep the tradition of classic Country music alive," said HOAG, who is also a songwriter and musician. "The fact that I get to live my dream and carry out this mission is gratifying beyond words. Thank you for the opportunity to do what I love and to spread the glorious gospel of Country music across the world.”

"'WSM at Night' is exactly where JEFF belongs," said WSM Dir. of Content and Programming J. PATRICK TINNELL. "I, along with the rest of his radio family, can’t wait to see how he develops his own live nightly show, while keeping a long-standing tradition of classic Country at night on WSM. I know our audience will be as proud of JEFF as I am.”

Said ALEXANDER on her new role, "I am beyond thrilled to join the legendary WSM's 'Coffee, Country & CODY' and I look forward to waking up viewers every day with the show and chat about all things Country music!”

“What a win for WSM to add MEGAN ALEXANDER to 'Coffee, Country & CODY,'" said TINNELL. "MEGAN will be such a treat for our radio and CIRCLE TV audience. Everyone will want to start their day with BILL, CHARLIE and MEGAN.”

