Ashley Gorley (Photo: Josh Ulmer)

Songwriter ASHLEY GORLEY has set a new record TODAY (8/3), becoming the first songwriter in the Country format to achieve 50 #1 singles on the MEDIABASE and BILLBOARD charts. GORLEY reached his 50th #1 TODAY with LOCASH's "One Big Country Song."

“I love what I do,” said GORLEY, who also heads publishing company TAPE ROOM MUSIC. “I love writing songs - the challenge, the process, and the way that each day brings something different. Fifty #1s is an achievement I’m proud of and grateful for, but I’m even more grateful for the friendships these 50 No. 1s have granted me; friendships with the artists that have given these songs life and success, my co-writers who motivate me to dig deeper each day, and mentors and early believers who continue to cheer me on. I stay inspired by my TAPE ROOM family, who I try to provide with those same beliefs, friendships, and mentorships. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially the radio teams who work tirelessly for these songs to be heard.”

