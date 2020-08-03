Now Underway

iHEARTRADIO and podcast creation platform TONGAL are holding a podcast pitch competition, with syndicated host DAN PATRICK heading a panel of judges who will select 10 pitches to compete for the title of "The Next Great Podcast" and a spot on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The contest is open now through AUGUST 27th. Contestants can submit a short synopsis and treatment, links to past work, and optional audio trailers and pitch videos at NextGreatPodcast.com; Ten semifinalists will each receive $1,000 to develop a 10-minute pilot.

“iHEARTRADIO has built a global stage for some of the world’s biggest podcasts, and now they’re using their platform to create an incredible opportunity for up-and-coming voices,” said TONGAL CEO JAMES DEJULIO. “At TONGAL, our mission has always been about connecting emerging talent to opportunity, so we’re excited to be working with iHeart to power this search and champion new voices and new ideas in the podcasting space.”

“Audio is thriving and is the breeding ground for some of the best IP out there right now,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “Podcasting has always been an ideal place for cultivating new talent and we are excited to join forces with TONGAL to reach their impressive community of creatives as we search for the next great podcast.”

“This is a passion project for me. There’s so much great talent out there that hasn't had the luxury of a head start from a major media company,” said PATRICK. “This is that head start that will recognize and grow someone who has the dream to become a podcast star.”

