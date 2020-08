Klein (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM COMEDY GREATS will honor ROBERT KLEIN with a special "KLEIN TIME" week of programming this week.

The channel will air audio of four of KLEIN's HBO specials plus a "best of" with material from all eight of his HBO hours, and is debuting an interview with KLEIN by RON BENNINGTON TODAY (8/3) at 3p (ET).

