Heyse (Photo: LinkedIn)

RICHARD P. HEYSE has been named CFO at podcast hosting company LIBSYN (LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC.). HEYSE, a former CFO at WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC., INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, and EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO., replaces Interim CFO GABRIEL MOSEY, who remains with LIBSYN as Corporate Controller; MOSEY replaced former CFO JOHN BUSSHAUS in OCTOBER after the SEC filed a complaint regarding BUSSHAUS' actions when CFO at former LIBSYN parent FAB UNIVERSAL in 2012-13.

Pres. LAURIE SIMS said, “We are pleased to welcome RICHARD, whose financial acumen and experience will prove invaluable as we continue to strengthen our leadership team. He has over three decades of financial and operational experience and has managed the entirety of the finance function of companies with substantial revenues. We would also like to thank GABE MOSEY for his efforts as Interim CFO and look forward to his continuing contributions as Controller. As we pursue growth initiatives in our podcasting and web hosting business, RICHARD, GABE, and our entire finance team will help us tackle the many opportunities to improve our efficiency and performance.”

HEYSE said, “I am delighted to join LIBSYN at this exciting time. I believe the potential for shareholder value creation is excellent given the favorable growth trends in the podcasting and web-hosting market and LIBSYN’s position as a leader in the space.”

« see more Net News