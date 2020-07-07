Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

Despite the ongoing recently resurgent pandemic, radio remains an essential industry. While the lives of our customers have been dramatically altered, radio marches on. With that in mind, the Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., in close partnership with the math mavens from XTRENDS, bring you another edition of our ratings megaphone newsreel. The languid days of summer have an additional effect on radio listening and are just another layer of reality we are forced to contend with. The JULY survey – precisely defined by NIELSEN as 6/18 through 7/15 – featured a not-normal holiday, continued social protesting, and were still completely devoid of any real-time sporting contests. Let’s see how that worked out.

NEW YORK: The Mega Mutha

If you have been playing along, you’ll remember that during the JUNE survey SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) had encoding issues for the first week of that survey. Though the station remained #1 6+, it did see a significant decrease in share. Well, this time it extended its market-winning streak to four as its share bounced back (6.6-7.9). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F abdicated its share of the crown as it slipped to #2 (6.6-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) repeated at #3 (5.9-6.1). It continued to be the leading cume station (2,770,700-3,041,400) with an increase of 9.8%. This out-paced the market’s 3.6% increase. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) returned at #4 (5.7-5.2) while MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS was again the #5 station (5.1-5.1). The other station dramatically affected by the encoding issue was SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR). It moved up five slots to #10 (2.8-3.3).

WSKQ got back a small portion of last month’s large 25-54 share loss as it remained in first place by a hefty margin. WLTW was off slightly to repeat at #2 while WCBS-F held steady at #3 though with a modest loss of share. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) moved up a couple of places to #4 with its best outing since FEBRUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) returned at #5 with a slight loss. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WXNY (X96.3) returned all of last month’s massive increase and dropped from #4 to a tie at #8.

While WSKQ did not get back all of last month’s big dip, the station was up strongly as it reached double digits 18-34 for the eighth straight survey. WHTZ moved up to #2 with a solid increase but still trailed the leader by <checks notes> eight full shares! WLTW was a beat behind as it slipped to #3 as it had a small loss. WWPR stepped up to #4 with its best book since FEBRUARY. These three stations were separated by less than half a share. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) slipped to #5 as it returned most of last month’s large increase. WPAT had its best showing in exactly a year as it advanced six spaces to #6. WXNY dropped from #3 to #8 and was tied with WCBS-F.

After just missing the mark last month, WSKQ was back in double digits 18-49. This was the fourth book in a row that the station completed the demo sweep. WLTW remained at #2 with a slight increase but was still more than four shares off the lead. WWPR stepped up to #3 with a small gain while WHTZ was up to #4 with a slight increase. WCBS-F slipped to #5 as it ended a robust two-book surge. WQHT stepped down to #6 with a small loss.

LOS ANGELES: Mother Earth

ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) not only had its best 6+ share in over a year but captured the demo (5.7-6.1) by a large margin. KRTH also led the market in 6+ cume for the fifth straight survey (2,137,800-2,234,000) – an increase of 4.5%. The total market gained 1.5% in cume. iHEARTMEDA Talk KFI-A was talking a good game as it moved up to #2 as it ended a two-book slide (4.4-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST stepped down to #3 as it lost about half of last month’s solid increase (5.1-4.6). It was tied with ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE), which stepped up from #5 with its best book since MARCH (4.1-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) slid to #5 as it ended a two-book surge (4.9-4.4).

KRTH made it three 25-54 wins in a row with a small increase. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) stepped up to #2 with its best book since FEBRUARY but was still about a share off the lead. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) was up three places to #3 as it ended a three-book slide. KBIG slipped to #4 with a modest loss and was tied with the stationary iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS, which was off slightly. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM) was not far behind at #6 with a slight gain. KOST fell five slots to a tie at #8 with its smallest share in over a year.

We bid a warm welcome to the 18-34 winner’s circle to iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7), which moved up to #1 with its best book in over a year. As recently as APRIL, the station was #8. KIIS saw its two-book run in first place come to an end as it slipped to #2 with a small loss. It was tied with KBIG, which remained in place with a slight loss. KRTH was up to #4 as it regained all of last month’s noticeable share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) stepped down to #5 as it ended a two-book surge while MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106) slipped to #6 with its smallest share in over a year.

Last month KRTH and KBIG were tied atop the 18-49 leaderboard. KRTH remained in that space for the third book in a row with a slight increase while KBIG fell to #5 with a modest share loss. KLAX jumped three places to #2 with its highest mark since FEBRUARY while two stations moved up and into a tie at #3. KIIS took one step upward with a flat book while KLVE advanced from a tie at #7 as it ended its two-book slide. These five stations were separated by less than a share. KYSR stepped up to a close #6 with a small increase. KOST dropped from #3 to #7 and was tied with KCBS-F, which moved up from a tie at #12.

CHICAGO: Fitting The News

While it would be easy to say that the 6+ winning streak for ENTERCOM News WBBM-A was all pandemic related, it actually began in FEBRUARY. The station captured the flag for the sixth straight survey (6.9-7.0). HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) idled in second place (6.4-6.0) while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) repeated at #3 with its third up book in a row (5.6-5.7). HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) stepped up to #4 with a solid gain (4.8-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) stepped down to #5 (5.5-5.0) while CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F dipped to #6 (5.2-4.6). For the first time since AUGUST, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) was the leading cume station (1,168,000-1,210,300) – an increase of 3.6%. The market grew by 1.7%. The station ranked #8 (3.3-3.7).

Being flat can reap rewards. Consider WTMX. The station leapt from #4 to #1 25-54 without adjusting its share. WDRV stepped up to #2 despite ending a three-book surge. ENTERCOM AAA WXRT had its best book in over a year as it made the move o’ the month from #12 to #3. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) slid to #4 as it returned all of last month’s large increase. The station was tied with WLS-F, which fell back from first place. WKSC rose four slots to #6 with its highest mark since FEBRUARY. WLIT dropped from #5 to a tie at #10.

For the fourth straight survey, WDRV was #1 18-34. However, the station was off a bit, which allowed two other stations to creep within a half share of the lead and tie at #2. A flat CUMULUS Alternative WKQX remained in place while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI moved in from a tie at #4 with its best outing in over a year. WKSC was up slightly but stepped down to #4. WTMX moved up to #5 with a small gain but was hearing footsteps from ENTERCOM Top 40/M WBBM-F (B96), which was up three places to #6 with its highest score since MARCH. WLS-F fell from a tie at #4 to #9.

There was a lot of movement in the 18-49 rankings. WTMX and WKQX had been tied at #4. Both stations were up slightly to end up at #1 and #2, respectively. WKSC advanced four spaces to #3 with a solid increase while WGCI repeated at #4. WOJO dropped from first to fifth place as it surrendered all of last month’s huge increase. WDRV dropped from #3 to #6 and was not far ahead of WXRT, which advanced from #12 to #7.

SAN FRANCISCO: What a Downer

The top five 6+ contained the same stations as last month but all had down books. ENTERCOM News KCBS-A repeated at #1 but with its lowest share since the geese were a laying (8.9-8.3). KQED INC. N/T KQED remained #2 but with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY (7.8-7.4). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) became the leading music station as it moved up to #3 (4.6-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL was a beat behind at #4 (4.7-4.3) while CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) remained at #5 (3.9-3.8). It was just ahead of two stations tied at #6. UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KBRG (AMOR 100.3), which had its highest share in over a year (3.2-3.7). And, BONNEVILLE AC KOIT, which ended a four-book slide (3.4-3.7). KOIT was back at #1 in the cume race (769,400-899,900) – a gain of 17.0%. The market increased by 2.5%.

Though KQED had its lowest 25-54 share since FEBRUARY, it remained #1 25-54 for the fourth straight survey. KMEL repeated at #2 but with its lowest total since JANUARY. ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE@97.3) moved up to #3 with a solid increase. KOIT repeated at #4 with a slight gain and was joined by BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW), which had its best outing since MARCH. KCBS-A fell from #3 to #6.

For the seventh straight survey, KMEL was #1 18-34. The station did return all of last month’s big increase and, combined with #2 iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD’s (WILD 94.9) big gain, the stations were about a share distant. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) repeated at #3 but with its highest mark in over a year. KOIT stood alone at #4 with a small gain while KMVQ stepped down to #5 despite a slight increase. KLLC regained all of last month’s huge loss and vaulted from a tie at #15 to #6. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KVVF (105.7 & 100.7 LATINO MIX) dropped three places to a tie at #7.

KMEL was off a bit but retained enough juice to win the 18-49 demo for the second straight survey. KQED was also off as it returned at #2. KMVQ stepped up to #3 with a solid increase while KOIT stepped down to #4 with only a slight gain. KYLD advanced to #5 with its best book since FEBRUARY. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSOL (QUE BUENA 98.9/99.1) dropped five slots to a tie at #10.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Back And Forth

It all began in JANUARY and has continued ever since. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) and SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY alternating between #1 and #2 6+. KHKS was the winner this time (5.9-6.2), which logically meant KLTY was #2 (6.1-5.6). CUMULUS Country KSCS had its best share since FEBRUARY (4.5-5.1) to move up three slots to #3. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KLUV remained at #4 (4.7-4.8) while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW) repeated at #5 (4.6-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) fell three places to #6 (4.8-4.3).

There was a lot of movement in the 25-54 ranks but the one constant was KHKS. The station was again a dominant #1 as it bounced back from a down book. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) was up three places to #2 with its highest share in over a year. Still, it was almost two shares off the lead. KSCS stepped up to #3 with a slight increase while iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) took three steps upward to #4 as it ended a small two-book slide. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) dropped to #5 with its lowest score since FEBRUARY. KLTY repeated at #6 with a slight gain while UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) fell to #7 as it returned all of last month’s rather large increase.

KHKS continued to run roughshod over the 18-34 competition as it just missed hitting double digits. KEGL soared from #6 to #2 with its best performance in over a year. KDMX stepped down to #3 with a small loss while two stations collided at #4. KKDA was down from #3 with its lowest score since Frosty ran amok. KSCS was up from #9 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) dropped to #9 with its lowest total since NOVEMBER.

KHKS got back most of last month’s huge 18-49 share loss to remain #1. Meanwhile, KEGL was up to #2 with – again – its best book in over a year and the sum total was that the stations were “only” about a share and a half apart. KKDA remained #3 but with a noticeable loss while three stations ended up at #4. KLNO fell from #2 as it surrendered most of last month’s massive increase. KJKK stepped up from #5 despite a small loss. And, KLUV crashed the party from #11 with a solid increase.

Thus ends our first pass at the JULY survey. Wear a mask and stay tuned as The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with another round of ratings drama. This will feature HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

