Rock On!

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY -- currently celebrating 40 years on the air -- Is commemorating the WOODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL of 1969 with a salute to the live concert experience, “THE GREATEST FESTIVAL OF ALL TIME,” curated live performances airing weekends in AUGUST.

The performances, selected by listeners, include JIMI HENDRIX at MONTEREY 1967, THE ROLLING STONES at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN In 1969, THE ALLMAN BROTHERS at THE FILLMORE In 1970, BOB MARLEY in LONDON 1975, U2 at RED ROCKS 1983, NIRVANA in NEW YORK 1994, and BRANDI CARLILE in SEATTLE 2012.

“THE GREATEST FESTIVAL OF ALL TIME” goes live on FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th at 5p through SUNDAY, AUGUST 18TH at 7p.

Dir./Programming GREG GATTINE said, “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary in 2020 we decided to put together the Greatest Festival Ever. A one-of-a-kind virtual live experience from our vast archive. Although we won't be able to celebrate together we can remember the times we stood shoulder to shoulder at some of the greatest concerts of all time and relive that experience for a few days in the middle of AUGUST in UPSTATE NEW YORK.”

Pres./principal owner GARY CHETKOF said, “This is the kind of innovative programming that makes RADIO WOODSTOCK the greatest rock station in the world today. We will continue to be the torchbearer for independent radio”.

« see more Net News