Tara Moss (Photo: Brad Barlow)

Condolences to the family and friends of former RIVERBEND Top 40/Mainstream KFTZ (Z103)/IDAHO FALLS morning co-host TARA MOSS. MOSS died SATURDAY (8/1) in IDAHO FALLS. NO cause of death has been announced. MOSS was 40.

MOSS teamed for 18 years with BRAD BARLOW on KFTZ (Z103)/IDAHO FALLS. Most recently MOSS worked with the EASTERN IDAHO VISITORS CENTER.

EASTIDAHONEWS.COM has more here.

