Condolences To Family And Friends Of Former KFTZ (Z103)/Idaho Falls' Tara Moss
Condolences to the family and friends of former RIVERBEND Top 40/Mainstream KFTZ (Z103)/IDAHO FALLS morning co-host TARA MOSS. MOSS died SATURDAY (8/1) in IDAHO FALLS. NO cause of death has been announced. MOSS was 40.
MOSS teamed for 18 years with BRAD BARLOW on KFTZ (Z103)/IDAHO FALLS. Most recently MOSS worked with the EASTERN IDAHO VISITORS CENTER.
EASTIDAHONEWS.COM has more here.
