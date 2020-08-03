Simpson

Radio and new media marketing veteran SAMMY SIMPSON has been named Brand/Content Manager for CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO.'s RALEIGH-DURHAM cluster, effective SEPTEMBER 8th. The cluster includes Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN), Sports WCMC-FM-HD2-W243DK-W257CS (BUZZ SPORTS RADIO), Sports WDNC-A (620 THE TICKET), AC WRAL (MIX 101.5), and Americana-Triple A WCLY-A-W239CK (THAT STATION).

SIMPSON, the former marketing pro at WHTZ (Z100) and CBS RADIO/NEW YORK, the NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, BONNEVILLE COMMUNICATIONS, and KSWD (100.3 THE SOUND)/LOS ANGELES and PD at WWZZ (Z104)/WASHINGTON, posted on FACEBOOK that he grew up not far from RALEIGH and DURHAM in GRAHAM, NC (near BURLINGTON) and got his first on-air job at WGLH-A (now WGSB-A)/MEBANE 34 years ago this week.

