New

JASON FLOM's LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS has released the third version of ita "WRONGFUL CONVICTION" podcasts, "WRONGFUL CONVICTION: JUNK SCIENCE," hosted by INNOCENCE PROJECT Ambassador/Advisor JOSH DUBIN and looking at "pseudosciences" used as forensic evidence and sometimes responsible for conviction and death sentences of innocent defendants.

The new show, which debuted MONDAY (8/3), follows the original "WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH JASON FLOM" and "WRONGFUL CONVICTION: FALSE CONFESSIONS," the former of which is in its 10th season and the latter of which is set for a second season starting in OCTOBER; all three are distributed via the same RSS feed.

LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS also plans to release an upcoming "blended fact-and-fiction" scripted series based on the career path of one of the real-life bands on LAVA RECORDS' roster.

« see more Net News