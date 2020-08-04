Best Of Tampa Bay 2020

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Spanish Contemporary WYUU (92.5 MAX!MA)/TAMPA is doing its THE BEST OF TAMPA BAY list for the second straight year. This year's contest features 40 categories.

Nominations are accepted through 8/31 and voting will take place 9/8 - 9/22. THE BEST OF TAMPA winners will be announced on 9/25.

WYUU (92.5 MAX!MA) PD NIO FERNANDEZ commented, "The first year of this contest was incredibly successful and offered the Latino community the opportunity to express their tastes. This gives us the ability to amplify the voices of thousands of listeners in a fun way!"

THE BEST OF TAMPA BAY is presented in part by GTE FINANCIAL. Details and contest rules can be found at www.LoMejorDeTampaBay.com.

