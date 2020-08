Kenny Beckman

LAST FRONTIER MEDIACTIVE Alternative KZND (94/7 ALTERNATIVE)/ANCHORAGE, AK has promoted Production Manager KENNY BECKMAN to MD replacing PD ERIC PRICE who left the station in late JUNE.

BECKMAN will continue his Production duties in addition to his new MD duties, and will also oversee the music for sister HOT AC KMVN (MOVIN 105.7).

