In a surprise move, President TRUMP has withdrawn MIKE O'RIELLY's nomination for another five-year term as Commissioner at the FCC.

The move to pull the nomination follows the JULY 22nd vote by the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE to send the nomination to the floor for a full SENATE confirmation vote, which ran into a snag when SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE Chairman JIM INHOFE (R-OK) exercised his right to block the nomination over the Commission's approval of LIGADO NETWORKS' proposal to deploy a low-power mobile broadband network. O'RIELLY also may have drawn TRUMP's ire for his questioning of TRUMP's push to have the FCC revoke the legal protection social media platforms enjoy against liability for posts placed on their sites by third parties.

O'RIELLY, a Republican, was originally nominated by President OBAMA and was confirmed in 2013, and renominated and reappointed in 2015 for a full five-year term.

« see more Net News