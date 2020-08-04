Sci-Fi Podcast

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, with BEAU FLYNN's FLYNNPICTURECO, DAN BUSH's PSYCHOPIA PICTURES and JOHN BOYEGA's UPPERROOM PRODUCTIONS, has announced a new 10-part scripted science fiction podcast starring BOYEGA and DARREN CRISS. "THERE BE MONSTERS," also starring MARLEY SHELTON, CLARK GREGG, and SAHR NGAUJAH and produced remotely due to the pandemic, is set for a debut later this year. The series was created and directed by DAN BUSH and co-written by BUSH and NICHOLAS TECOSKY.

“The process to develop this scripted show and the ability to capture the connection, emotions and overall dynamic between the cast members while recording remotely, from across the globe, was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “It’s an unbelievable feat, and I’m so impressed with BEAU FLYNN, PSYCHOPIA PICTURES and UPPERROOM PRODUCTIONS for rising to the occasion to create such a spectacular podcast.”

BOYEGA said, “Getting to explore this format of storytelling whilst also adjusting to new methods of recording with the cast members made it an exciting process. I’m thrilled it all came together and hope audiences are just as drawn in as I was to this sci-fi thriller series.”

“’THERE BE MONSTERS’ is a psychological thriller that chronicles the rise of humankind 2.0, and the disruptions to society that come with it,” said BUSH. “We chose to format this story as a scripted podcast because it is an immersive, storytelling playground, and I am beyond excited to partner with this powerhouse team and talent to bring this singular show to life.”

“From the start, our goal for 'THERE BE MONSTERS,' our first PodFiction series, has always been to break down traditional storytelling barriers and create a completely unique and immersive narrative audio experience that takes listeners beyond conventional podcasting,” said FLYNN. “When the pandemic hit this year and the world collectively turned to storytellers and artists to help get through this challenging time, we knew we had to find a way to keep production on track and deliver this story. We couldn’t have conceived of better partners than iHEARTRADIO, DAN BUSH and our exemplary cast and crew to step into the unknown with. What we were able to achieve together despite endless challenges and limitations is truly the first of its kind, and we can’t wait to share this incredible story and unique experience with the world.”

« see more Net News