In The Crosshairs

Music publisher ROUND HILL MUSIC is suing PARIS-based indie label distribution company BELIEVE DIGITAL, and its TUNECORE subsidiary, alleging the companies distributed material which are owned or controlled by ROUND HILL, despite knowing the material was never properly licensed. Parent company BELIEVE SAS has been named as defendant in the lawsuit.

According to the story appearing in MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, ROUND HILL filed the lawsuit on JULY 31, also charge that the defendants have not properly paid for use of some 219 of the publishers compositions, despite being informed numerous times via its agent, AUDIAM, that the songs were unlicensed.

On top of legal fees, ROUND HILL is requesting $150,000 for each of the compositions infringed, bringing total damages to $32.85 million.

Among the titles infringed upon, are songs written by JOHN LENNON and PAUL MCCARTNEY ("I Saw Her Standing There" and "She Loves You"), ARI LEVINE (BRUNO MARS' "Just The Way You Are"), plus other songs written by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, CRAIG WISEMAN, and THE OFFSPRING's BRYAN HOLLAND.

Representing ROUND HILL are attorneys JAMES THAYER of the law firm GORDON, GORDON & SCHNAPP and RICHARD BUSCH, of KING & BALLOW. BUSCH was part of the team involved in the 2015 "Blurred Lines" copyright infringement case.

