Working Remote Continues

Earlier in the year (NET NEWS 5/19) ENTERCOM COO SUSAN LARKIN announced that staffers would be working remotely until 'at least' TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st due to COVID-19.

That timeline has now been extended to "at least" JANUARY, 2021. The information from a staff-wide memo from LARKIN, YESTERDAY (8/3).

Stay safe everyone!

