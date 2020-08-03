Lineup Adjustment

ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK is slightly adjusting its lineup as the national ESPN RADIO lineup makes changes on AUGUST 17th, reports the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND.

The station will add the first three hours of the new ESPN RADIO morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI 6-9a (ET), followed by a pair of shows moving up, RICK "HUMPTY" DIPIETRO, CHRIS CANTY, and DAVE ROTHENBERG 9-11a and BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN 11a-1p. The station will air the second hour of MIKE GREENBERG's new national "GREENY" show 1-2p and the new national MAX KELLERMAN show's first hour 2-3p, with the MICHAEL KAY show remaining in afternoons and CHRIS CARLIN continuing for nights.

