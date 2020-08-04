Benztown Rocks!

BENZTOWN is adding a world-class team of Rock imaging producers, writers and VO talent for it's Rock libraries including "BENZTOWN Rock," "Turbulence" (Rock), AND "Avalanche" (Classic Rock). The new team of contributors for BENZTOWN’s Rock libraries include GARY MCLENAGHAN (Rock Voiceover), MICHAEL "SIDESHOW" ANDERSON (Classic Rock Scripts), ADAM “KETCH” KECSKEMETI (Alternative/Rock Scripts), and MIKE "STRETCH" ROBERTS (Alternative/Rock Scripts).

MCLENAGHAN spent 15 years writing and producing imaging for multiple rock stations in CANADA, and in 2019 he made the jump to full-time voiceover and can be heard on a number of stations cross NORTH AMERICA.

ANDERSON is the most awarded imaging producer ever in AUSTRAILIA, and this year he celebrates 25 years at TRIPLE M in SYDNEY. In 2018 he joined BENZTOWN’s custom imaging team as a producer

KECSKEMETI is an award-winning VO/Producer with over a decade of experience in multiple formats, and is currently the Imaging Director for BENZTOWN's Newstalk and "Spark" Libraries, adding his sensibilities and humor to both.

ROBERTS has over 25 years of radio experience on some of the biggest radio stations and cities in AMERICA including WPLJ/NEW YORK and in his hometown of LOS ANGELES at POWER 106, KIIS, and STAR 98.7 where he spent over seven years as “STENCH” the Morning Show Executive Producer/Host /Affiliate Relations on the "JAMIE JACK and STENCH Show." ROBERTS has also performed stand-up comedy at the world-famous COMEDY STORE in L.A. and headlined THE ICE HOUSE in PASADENA, CA.

