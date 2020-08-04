RIP 'The Razor'

Former CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A/SAN FRANCISCO host RALPH "THE RAZOR" BARBIERI has passed away at 74, reports the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE. BARBIERI was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2005; he died MONDAY (8/3) at his home in NOVATO, CA.

BARBIERI hosted on KNBR from 1984, most notably a long run paired with TOM TOLBERT, before being let go in 2012, a year after telling management and listeners about his disease. He sued CUMULUS for wrongful termination and settled the case in 2013.

