Transfer

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH OF LAWTON, OKLAHOMA is assigning noncommercial Religion KOEG/WALTERS, OK to OKLAHOMA CATHOLIC BROADCASTING, INC. for no consideration.

In other filings with the FCC, LANCASTER EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST SERVICE has applied for an STA to operate KLQS-LP/AGUA DULCE, CA "due to technical and economic problems regarding its current broadcast site."

PEORIA CHRISTIAN RADIO CORPORATION has requested a Silent STA for WWKJ-LP/PEORIA, IL "due to undiagnosed transmitter problems."

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were LANGER BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC (W268CP/WEST YARMOUTH, MA, primary station silent) and MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. (K294CA and K240EV/MONTEREY, CA, DSL cut off, donation of stations failed to close).

