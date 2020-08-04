More Coverage

LOTUS BROADCASTING Sports KKGK-A-K255CT (FOX SPORTS LAS VEGAS 98.9 FM/1340 AM)/LAS VEGAS has added a daily one-hour midday show focused on the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS as the NHL club plays in the league's STANLEY CUP playoff bubbles.

"KNIGHT TIME AT NOON," debuting AUGUST 10th, will be hosted nby GOLDEN KNIGHTS broadcasters DAVE GOUCHER, SHANE HNIDY, GARY LAWLESS, DAN D'UVA, DAREN MILLARD, MIKE MCKENNA, and STORMY BUONANTONY and will air at noon (PT) throughout the playoffs. The station continues to air its "VGK INSIDER SHOW" with DAREN MILLARD and RYAN WALLIS weekday afternoons.

« see more Net News