No Svengoolie?

Hosts and producers at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO have been told by EVP SEAN COMPTON to avoid booking guests from competing stations and networks, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

With NEXSTAR launching its own national newscast, "NEWS NATION," on its cable network WGN AMERICA on SEPTEMBER 1st, COMPTON sent a memo to staff asking them to "promote and encourage our own product" and not book reporters from CNN or FOX NEWS.

He also complained that a show on WGN promoted CHICAGO-based TV horror movie show host RICH "SVENGOOLIE" KOZ, whose weekly show airs on WEIGEL BROADCASTING's MeTV, pointing out that MeTV is a "primary competitor" to NEXSTAR's own nostalgia-based digital TV network ANTENNA TV.

