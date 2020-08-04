Monday

FOX SPORTS RADIO weekend host and THE BIG LEAD co-founder JASON MCINTYRE is hosting a new daily podcast for FSR and the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. "STRAIGHT FIRE WITH JASON MCINTYRE" debuts MONDAY (8/10) and will post weekdays at 5a (ET).

“I’m beyond thrilled to have this podcast opportunity,” said MCINTYRE, who will continue his SATURDAY morning show for FSR. “I can’t wait to bring my unique enthusiasm and passion to the platform at a time when AMERICA's appetite for sports is at an all-time high.”

“After a four-and-a-half-month absence from American team sports, there is an unparalleled thirst for fresh sports content,” said FSR VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “Expect some fireworks from this podcast as JASON MCINTYRE is revved-up to share his unfiltered opinions on a daily basis.”

