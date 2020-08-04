New Chart

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA have introduced a new music chart based on the "100 most-thumbed-up new releases" on PANDORA. "The Top Thumb Hundred" will be updated on MONDAYS and will be used for a new show on SIRIUSXM's PANDORA NOW channel, "THE THUMB 20," hosted by CHRIS BOOKER; the show will air TUESDAYS at 6p (ET) with replays on WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS, and FRIDAYS. DAN + SHAY, whose "I Should Probably Go To Bed" tops the initial Top Thumb Hundred, are the guests on the debut show, with A$AP FERG also on the show, interviewed by PANDORA Head of Hip Hop J1.

“We’re excited to provide this early indicator of song performance, capturing and ranking the newest music every week,” said SVP/Digital Content ALEX LUKE. “Thumbing activity on PANDORA has proven to be a great early indicator of listener affinity and now we can provide a glimpse into that, every MONDAY.”

The debut top 5:

DAN + SHAY, "I Should Probably Go To Bed" BILLIE EILISH, "my future" DABABY, "No Dribble" (feat. STUNNA 4 VEGAS) DJ KHALED, "Popstar" (feat. DRAKE) MULATTO, "Muwop" (feat. GUCCI MANE)

