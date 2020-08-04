Pulijal

CAPITOL RECORDS VP/Marketing ARJUN PULIJAL has been promoted to SVP/Marketing. PULIJAL, based at the label's HOLLYWOOD headquarters in the CAPITOL TOWER, has worked on projects including albums by PAUL MCCARTNEY, BECK, HALSEY, ARCADE FIRE, MAGGIE ROGERS, TROYE SIVAN, NORAH JONES, ELTON JOHN, NINE INCH NAILS, LEWIS CAPALDI, and VINCE STAPLES. He joined CAPITOL in 2013 as Dir. of Marketing and was named VP in 2017; he previously worked at EPIC RECORDS.

CAPITOL Pres. JEFF VAUGHN said, "ARJUN has a remarkable ability to bring an artist’s vision to life and to create the impactful moments that are key to any successful marketing campaign. His experience across a broad range of genres makes him the ideal executive to lead CAPITOL’s marketing team into the future. I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion"

PULIJAL said, “I want to thank (CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chairman) STEVE (BARNETT), (COO) MICHELLE JUBELIRER and JEFF for this opportunity, and the entire team at CAPITOL for their passion and ingenuity in bringing our marketing campaigns to life. Most importantly, I’d like to thank all of the artists that I have the honor of working with; I’m here for them and their music, first and foremost. As our industry continues to evolve, respecting and doing right by an artist’s trust in their label team is always my priority, and I take pride in my role to validate their faith in us.“

