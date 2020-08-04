Allen (Photo: Dustin Haney)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING and TWENTYSEVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING, co-founded and led by BARRY WEISS and JENNA ANDREWS, have extended their creative partnership and signed Country singer/songwriter JIMMIE ALLEN to a worldwide publishing deal.

Current talent signed under the partnership includes JADE THIRLWALL and LEIGH-ANNE PUNNOCK from LITTLE MIX, songwriter MIKE SONIER, songwriter and producer BLACK MAYO, ATLANTA rapper BABY PLUG, and recent signing KBFR, known for his single “Hood Baby."

"BARRY and JENNA continue to be first-rate creative partners for SONY/ATV and I’m eager to continue our work together," said SONY/ATV Chairman & CEO JON PLATT. "It is also an honor to support the career of JIMMIE ALLEN as he continues to break down barriers in music and inspire a new generation of fans.”

“We’re delighted to continue our relationship with our partners at SONY/ATV. JON PLATT and JAKE FAIN [SVP/A&R] are model partners," said WEISS and ANDREWS in a joint statement. "JIMMIE ALLEN is a generational talent that has a huge career ahead of him. He’s just getting started.”

Added ALLEN, "I have been a fan of BARRY WEISS for years. I’ve seen the great artists he has worked with and is working with. Super fired up about signing with his company. I’m looking forward to working with the entire team at TWENTYSEVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING and SONY/ATV and seeing what kind of timeless music magic we can create to inspire future songwriters and artists for generations to come.”

