Announcing Performers

MTV has announced its first performers for the 2020 MTV VMAs. BTS, DOJA CAT and J BALVIN are lined up to perform at the SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 event at 12N (EDT)/3P (PDT).

More artists will be announced in the coming days.

BTS is nominated for 3 VMAs, DOJA CAT for 3 and J BALVIN has 4 VMA nominations.

Voting is on ...

