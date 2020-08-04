Kobe Returns To Hometown

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY hires CORY "KOBE" FARGO for PM Drive replacing THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB with MARK MAIRA and SHANE ALLEN. KOBE will also handle Digital Content Director and Imaging for the cluster. KOBE will begin on-air at THE ZONE on MONDAY, AUGUST 10th.

Previously, KOBE was PD/afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WWHT (HOT 107.9)/SYRACUSE for almost 5 years. He was part of the massive IHEARTMEDIA layoffs earlier this year.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP OM MIKE MCCOY said, “I’m so pleased to have Kobe join us and bring the boy home to ROCHESTER..his hometown. He’s a an experienced radio guy who is on fire and ready to kill it!”

KOBE added, "I'm so happy to be joining a great team here in ROCHESTER at STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP! Being back on the air in my hometown is huge!"

