The Unlikely Candidates

THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES announce an exclusive livestream show from TEXAS on AUGUST 13th at 7p (CT). The interactive event will include an exclusive 30-minute performance and a chance to hangout with the band after the show ends.

The band's current single "High Low" is the follow up to their #1 Alternative hit single "Novocaine." Tickets are available for THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES' Interactive Livestream here.

