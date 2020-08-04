-
The Unlikely Candidates To Play Interactive Livestream Show On August 13th
THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES announce an exclusive livestream show from TEXAS on AUGUST 13th at 7p (CT). The interactive event will include an exclusive 30-minute performance and a chance to hangout with the band after the show ends.
The band's current single "High Low" is the follow up to their #1 Alternative hit single "Novocaine." Tickets are available for THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES' Interactive Livestream here.
