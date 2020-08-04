Johnny Maze And Ma

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to rock radio programmer JOHNNY MAZE on the loss of his grandmother, affectionately known as "MA," who passed away last THURSDAY (7/30) at the amazing age of 100.

MAZE said, "Back in FEBRUARY, just weeks before the shutdown, over 120 family and friends flew in to HOUSTON to celebrate her milestone birthday."

Meanwhile, MAZE is looking for his next opportunity. He was most recently PD at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WTAK, Classic Hits WQRV (100.3 THE RIVER), Top 40 WQRV HD-2 (106.5 KISS FM), and Alternative WQRV-HD3 (ALT 92.9)/HUNTSVILLE, AL, where he was part of the company downsize in JANUARY. MAZE has over 18 years of programming experience. Reach out to him at (859) 229-8404, facebook.com/mazeradio1 or johnny_maze@hotmail.com and offer this talented programmer a job.

