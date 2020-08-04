Deal With Vewd

ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM will be available via "smart TVs" through a deal with VEWD, the white-label platform used on SONY, PHILIPS, HISENSE, and many other TV manufacturers.

“Connected televisions and smart home devices are the fastest growing segment of RADIO.COM’s rapidly growing audience, with significant demand from both consumers and advertisers,” said ENTERCOM VP/Corporate Business Development DAVID ROSENBLOOM. “By partnering with VEWD, who powers tens of millions of leading-brand smart televisions, users now have our robust library right at their fingertips.”

“We are pleased that RADIO.COM has chosen VEWD to extend their smart TV reach,” said VEWD VP/Content MICHAEL WINNEKER. “Through our EMMY Award-winning products, we help RADIO.COM deliver its content to millions of devices, thereby growing app engagement, usage, and revenue.”

