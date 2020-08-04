Salem Deal

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has reached a multi-year agreement to use QUU's metadata syncing technology on 28 FM radio stations in 17 markets. QUU lets stations display client logos and text on appropriately-equipped receivers on desktop, mobile, and dashboards.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with DAVE SANTRELLA and the outstanding team at SALEM MEDIA GROUP,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. "Their commitment to embracing this exciting game-changing visual and audio-based technology further underscores SALEM’s mission to providing the very best experience for the company’s listeners and advertisers across the country.”

“Radio continues to provide the best audio content in the world,” said SALEM MEDIA GROUP Pres./Broadcast Media DAVE SANTRELLA. “We serve our communities at an unmatched level and engage with our audiences like no other medium, but, radio needs to improve the user experience so that we look as good as we sound. QUU provides SALEM with the opportunity to do just that. We could not be more pleased or excited to begin providing our listeners with more information and greater engagement with our partners and advertisers on a platform that will look as good as the content we offer sounds.”

