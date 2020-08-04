New Site

OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING (OPB) has revamped its website at opb.org, using the ARC PUBLISHING platform developed by THE WASHINGTON POST and EMPIRE STREAMING's audio streaming for OPB RADIO, opbmusic, and Jazz KMHD/GRESHAM-PORTLAND, OR.

"Our redesigned website supports OPB's growing role as a significant news source for audiences in OREGON and WASHINGTON," said Chief Content Officer MORGAN HOLM. "With ARC, we can deliver a rich multimedia storytelling experience to our digital audience, showcasing the exceptional work that OPB's team produces each day. This site improves our ability to carry out our public service journalism mission."

« see more Net News