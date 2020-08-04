Digital content platform launches

Former BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WQYK/TAMPA “Morning KREWE” co-host MARC “MARCO” JASON has launched BreakingNewsFlorida.com, a digital content platform that, he said, “analyzes issues and hosts conversations on all things FLORIDA. The platform will also be creating audio and video for radio stations who are interested in News/Talk/Sports/lifestyle content that is designed for the modern audio and video consumer.”

JASON has also integrated HurricaneText.com into the site, a platform he designed that creates storm-warning content for coastal residents and distributes them via text messaging.

“FLORIDA is the third largest state, is always a pivotal play in the presidential election and there are plenty of interesting aspects; politics, sports and lifestyle that can support a healthy ecosystem for content creation,” he said.

Prior to WQYK, which he departed last DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/3/19), JASON hosted morning shows in NASHVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, ATLANTA, LAS VEGAS and WASHINGTON, DC. Reach him here.

