New Formats

MARBLE CITY MEDIA/RADIOALABAMA Classic Hits WFXO-HD2-W293CO (YEA!106.5)/SYLACAUGA, AL has flipped to AC as MIX 106.5, and AC WFXO (98.3 FOX FM) will in turn flip to Sports using FOX SPORTS RADIO as FOX SPORTS CENTRAL ALABAMA on AUGUST 17th.

“Modernizing the 106.5 brand to focus on more contemporary hit music makes the signal even more inviting in east-central ALABAMA,” said EVP MICHAEL BRANNON. “Reflecting on our award-winning successes over the last several years in programming, promotions, sports, and content, these changes to our products positions us to provide even more quality results for our advertisers and content for our listeners.”

“These exciting changes mean a richer sounding, local station on 106.5 with the addition of more local content,” said Pres./CEO LEE PERRYMAN. “This maximizes the potential of our most powerful regional station on 98.3 with an engaging, around-the-clock live sports format. Making the most of all of our signals for the benefit of the communities we serve is always our goal. It’s our commitment to excellence.”

“When the opportunity presented itself to bring FOX SPORTS RADIO to CENTRAL ALABAMA, we jumped at the opportunity,” said News/Sports Dir. JEREMY LAW. “It was so important to us to fill a sports void between AUBURN, MONTGOMERY, and BIRMINGHAM, that we decided to name the station after the area that we are going to serve: CENTRAL ALABAMA. People love CLAY [TRAVIS], COLIN [COWHERD], AND DAN [PATRICK]. They’re icons and some of the best sports talk personalities in the business. We’re really excited to have them on the air along with the rest of the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup.”

“During high school football, we produce more than 35 hours of content a week,” said BRANNON. “We know how important sports are to so many people in our region, especially during this time. Bringing FOX SPORTS RADIO to our area is not only pivotal in dipping back into normalcy but also important to give listeners excitement about what’s around the corner when sports fully return.”

